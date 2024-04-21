India To Expand Scope Of DPI/DPG Exports To Global South

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: The government is planning to expand the scope of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and DPG (Digital Public Goods) in terms of exports by including newer plarforms to help emerging market economies with financial inclusion, innovation and economic growth, two people aware of the matter said Aadhaar and UPI are popular among global south countries as these can be easily replicated across, India is also pushing for exporting other DPIs and DPGs, which can significantly impact such economies, the people added.“India hopes to develop development-oriented and demand-driven partnerships, especially with the global south. These offerings will massively help emerging economies in various social aspects like financial inclusion, spurring innovation, and propelling economic growth,” said the first person mentioned above.\"There is interest in newer DPIs as well, as the India stack is increasingly finding popularity among emerging economies,\" added the person, who didn't want to be named's popular DPI and DPG programmes, especially in the global south countries, include CoWin, UPI and Aadhaar.

Some of the relatively newer DPIs, and DPGs that have found increasing traction include Samarth, an initiative by the ministry of education started in 2019, a digital cross-sectoral knowledge platform called Niti for States, launched by Niti Ayog, Agami, a platform to improve the law and justice system, among others a brief last month, the independent global think tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF) said that as the landscape of global finance is undergoing a paradigm shift, with technological innovations reshaping traditional systems, the India Stack has enabled the country to leapfrog legacy financial and payments systems of developed countries.\"International markets including Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and France have all either adopted or are looking to adopt UPI technology,\" it added DPIs and DPGs under the Indian stack include Ayushman Bharat Digilocker, Digital Mission, Diksha (national digital infrastructure for teachers), Bharat Bill Payment System, BharatQR, DigiYatra, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN), Open Network for Digital Commerce and FASTag, among others has been actively engaging with international bodies such as the UN and the G20 to facilitate the export of its successful digital initiatives as the Indian Stack, India's digital infrastructure encompasses various platforms, which have been developed through multi-sector collaborations goal of these DPG and DPI platforms is to provide a seamless and efficient way for citizens to access government services and promote inclusive development DPIs and DPGs have been developed by various government departments as well as non-government organisations of the finance ministry and ministry of electronics and information technology didn't respond to emailed queries.\"I think everyone wants to see more and more DPIs and DPGs (which have been developed in India) going outside the country,\" said N.S.N Murty, partner and consulting leader, government & public services, Deloitte India.\"I see a lot of African countries, Latin America, and South Asian countries signing up MoUs and allocating lots of money for these,\" he added August, Mint reported that India is working with multilateral forums, including the UN and the G20, to create collaborations that would certify, register, test and benchmark Indian DPIs and DPGs report stated that the success of some of the government's various popular DPI programmes on the domestic front has prompted India to seek its own rating and testing mechanism for DPIs and DPGs present, an agency called the Digital Public Goods Alliance is the only multilateral organization that provides guidance, and benchmarks, rates, and judges DPIs. The UN-endorsed initiative facilitates the deployment and discovery of open-source technologies. The government's plan to form a certification, testing and registration process for DPIs and DPGs will not only allow India to cater to local DPIs and DPGs but also for such platforms developed elsewhere.

