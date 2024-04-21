Russia Ups Pressure On Bakhmut Axis, Including Chasiv Yar - Ukraine Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation around the town of Chasiv Yar remains under Ukraine's control and no Russian forces have penetrated into the area.

That's according to Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman for the Khortytsia grouping of troops, who spoke at the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Chasiv Yar holds on. The enemy is pressing toward Bakhmut and, in particular, Chasiv Yar, but the situation is fully controlled by our Defense Forces. There are no enemy troops in town," he said.

Voloshyn noted that the Russian assault groups arrive in IFVs, attacking with the support of reconnaissance-strike drones and artillery.

"Also, recently, the aviation, which bombards with FAB and KAB glider bombs civilian infrastructure and our defense positions along the entire line of contact has been rather annoying. Also, Russian artillery fire is quite dense and active, which includes both barrel artillery and MLRS," the spokesman said.

He noted that nearly 120 mortar and artillery attacks were recorded in this axis in the past day alone, marking a certain drop against the previous day.

According to the official, Russia is currently employing North Korean and Chinese munitions when shelling Chasiv Yar and other populaces.

Separately, Voloshyn noted that although the general situation on the Eastern Front has worsened in recent days, it remains under Ukraine's control.

The spokesman noted that in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsya operational-strategic grouping of troops, the fiercest battles are raging in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka axes.

"Here, the enemy army does not stop trying to storm our defenders' positions, using all sorts of weapons and artillery, tanks, UAVs of various types, as well as engages aviation to bomb us with KABs and FABs, all to achieve their one and only goal, which is to advance to the administrative borders of Donetsk region," he said.

As reported, the spokesman for the National Guard, Ruslan Muzychuk , said that the Russians pulled up reserves from the Lyman axis toward Chasiv Yar in order to intensify offensive efforts.