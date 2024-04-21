EPS Slams TN Govt Over Custodial Death Of Murder Accused

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 21 (IANS) AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) lashed out at the DMK government over the death of a murder accused in alleged police custody at the Sevvapet police station in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.

In a social media post on Sunday, he expressed shock over the death of Shanthakumar, a history-sheeter who is an accused in murder cases.

EPS in the post said that as per post-mortem reports the victim was physically tortured by police personnel. Slamming the DMK government, he said that there has been an increase in the number of custodial deaths since the DMK Government came to power and no measures have been taken to prevent it.

He also strongly condemned Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who handles the police portfolio.

Palaniswami urged Stalin to pass appropriate orders to the police department directing them to deal with public and history-sheeters as per the prescribed legal framework and avoid police excess.

Shanthakumar (35), a history-sheeter, complained of chest pain on April 13. He collapsed and died when he was about to be taken to a court for remand from Sevvapet police station in Tiruvallur district.

The police said the initial investigation suggested that he had a cardiac arrest and there were no external injuries. Police also said that there was no excess on the part of police personnel. A police inspector, Gunasekaran, was placed under suspension in this connection.

His relatives and family members, including his wife Vijayalakshmi, however, alleged that he died because of custodial torture and the post-mortem revealed that he was physically tortured by police personnel.

Even after a week, they have refused to receive the body, demanding justice.

The deceased Shanthakumar had 12 criminal cases including two murders. He was the prime accused in the murder of P.P.G. Shankar, State treasurer of the SC/ST wing of the BJP in April 2023.