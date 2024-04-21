Crude oil production in China soars in first 3 months of 2024

(MENAFN) Official data from the National Bureau of Statistics indicates that China's crude oil output demonstrated consistent growth throughout the first quarter of the current year. Over the January-March period, the nation’s crude oil production reached a total of 53.48 million tonnes, marking a modest yet notable increase of 2.3 percent in comparison to the corresponding period in 2023. This upward trend in domestic crude oil output shows ongoing efforts within China's oil industry to maintain and bolster production levels amidst various financial and environmental factors.



Concurrently, China's reliance on crude oil imports remained significant during the same period, despite with a more moderate increase in comparison to domestic production growth. According to the official data, the nation imported a total of 137.36 million tonnes of crude oil in the first three months of the year, representing a slight uptick of 0.7 percent on a yearly basis. This data reflects China's ongoing dependence on imported crude oil to achieve domestic demand, in spite of efforts to enhance domestic output and boost energy security through diversification strategies.



The combination of steady growth in domestic crude oil output and a marginal increase in imports represents the complex dynamics of China's energy landscape. While efforts to bolster domestic output contribute to energy self-sufficiency objectives, factors such as fluctuating global oil rates, geopolitical tensions, as well as evolving consumption patterns continue to shape China's approach to crude oil supply and demand management.

MENAFN21042024000045015839ID1108119929