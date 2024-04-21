Ammunition Found In Gubadli

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Shells were found in Gubadli, Azerbaijan's liberatedterritories, Azernews reports, citing the PressService of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The Ministry noted that the Gubadli District Police Departmentreceived information about the discovery of shells duringexcavation works in the Yazi plain area of the district.
During the inspection of the area, 6 cannon shells of differentcalibers were found and handed over to the relevantauthorities.
MENAFN21042024000195011045ID1108119891
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.