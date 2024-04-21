Ammunition Found In Gubadli

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Shells were found in Gubadli, Azerbaijan's liberatedterritories, Azernews reports, citing the PressService of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Ministry noted that the Gubadli District Police Departmentreceived information about the discovery of shells duringexcavation works in the Yazi plain area of the district.

During the inspection of the area, 6 cannon shells of differentcalibers were found and handed over to the relevantauthorities.