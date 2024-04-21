GISEC Global 2024 Hosts The First Global Cyberdrill Enhancing Countries' Cyber Readiness And Response Capabilities

Dubai, UAE: GISEC Global, the Middle East and Africa's largest and most impactful cybersecurity show, is marking its 13th edition by hosting the first in-person Global CyberDrill, organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and hosted by the United Arab Emirates Cyber Security Council, which will bring together CERTs, CIRTs, and CSIRTs from over 100 countries to strengthen cross-border partnerships and bolster the world's cybersecurity posture. Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 23-25 April, GISEC Global is expected to welcome more than 750 of the world's foremost cybersecurity companies, as well as 350-plus leading speakers and 1,000 cybersecurity professionals from different countries across the world. The Global CyberDrill is a complementary component of the international exhibition and is well positioned to drive greater global cooperation under the common goal of mitigating rising cyber threats. The three-day exercise will highlight the crucial role of national cybersecurity centres and computer emergency response teams/computer incident response teams worldwide in safeguarding critical information infrastructure. By assessing critical targets and prompting real-time collaboration, the Global CyberDrill will test participating teams' readiness against cyberattacks and will provide solutions to enhance capabilities, improve response times, and refine corporate strategies. Organizers ITU and UAE Cyber Security Council have high hopes for the programme. The interactive Global CyberDrill can help countries embrace a proactive stance against an increasingly volatile cybersecurity landscape. “The Global CyberDrill in Dubai demonstrates ITU's commitment to strengthening cybersecurity, through global efforts, solid partnerships and real life learning as it provides hands-on exercises that simulate real-world cyber threats, enabling participants to learn and strengthen their effective responses to cyber incidents.” said Dr Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, Director, Telecommunication Development Bureau, ITU. He added:“The Global CyberDrills serve as a significant platform for Member States and international organizations to convene and drive forward discussions on important cybersecurity topics, including cyber resilience, cyber diplomacy and artificial intelligence. By promoting collaboration and dialogue, Global CyberDrills stand as a cornerstone in fostering trust and confidence-building measures, enhancing cyber resilience worldwide. I profoundly thank the Government of the United Arab Emirates for graciously hosting and generously sponsoring countries to participate in this and similar events.” -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer at du" src="#" alt="Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer at du" width="620" data-bit="iit" /> Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer at du: Security agencies worldwide join forces to confront simulated cyber threats across various scenarios in real time. About GISEC Global: GISEC Global, Middle East and Africa's largest and most impactful cybersecurity event, will return to Dubai World Trade Centre for its 13th edition taking place from 23-25 April 2024. Following the monumental success of 2023, the super-connector event for the region's cybersecurity industry will bring together over 20,000 attendees, 750 exhibiting brands and 350-plus speakers hailing from over 130 countries. GISEC Global stands as the unrivalled platform for navigating the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity. More information: About Dubai World Trade Centre: With a vision to make Dubai the world's leading destination for all major exhibitions, conferences and events, DWTC has evolved from being the regional forerunner of the fast-growing MICE industry into a multi-dimensional business catalyst, focusing on Venues, Events and Real Estate Management. Complementary to the primary service offerings are a range of value-added services from media/advertising, engineering and technical consultation and wedding planning, security, and hospitality.