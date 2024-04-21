World Health Organization Trains Over 500 Afghan Healthcare Workers

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The World Health Organization has announced that over 500 physicians and health workers, including 204 women, have been trained in basic emergency care.

The World Health Organization's office on Sunday, April 21st, broadcasted a training video on social media platform X to increase the capacity of health workers in emergency care and reduce premature mortality.

The organization added that training programs for doctors, nurses, and midwives have been conducted in districts across Afghanistan.

The organization emphasized that emergency training focuses on timely and quality intervention, including early detection.

The organization added that its training programs on basic emergency care have been provided in Afghanistan since December 2021 for physicians and health workers.

This comes as UNICEF recently expressed concerns about the shortage of professional health workers in Afghanistan. UNICEF states that the lack of health facilities in remote areas of Afghanistan puts many lives at risk.

Halima Shinwari, one of the women participating in this training, says that emergency care training has been very helpful for the healthcare system.

Afghanistan's medical system struggles with inadequate infrastructure, scarce supplies, and a lack of skilled professionals. Conflict and instability worsen access to care, highlighting the need for sustained international support to address urgent healthcare needs.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram