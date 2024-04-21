Officials In Europe Say More Must Be Done For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A number of European politicians welcomed the decision of the U.S. House of Representatives to approve a new aid package for Ukraine, and called on Europe not to relax and do more to support Kyiv and produce arms and ammunition.

This is reported by Ukrinform.

Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas says the U.S. House move to urgently provide military aid to Ukraine was a "crucial and right decision".

"The best way to secure ourselves is to make sure we help Ukraine to win its fight for freedom. Hope this vote encourages all allies to look through their warehouses and do more,” Kallas wrote on X.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström emphasized that now is the time to recall that the EU must now increase its own production of armaments, ammunition, and supplies to aid Ukraine on a long-term basis. "Tonight's vote (in the U.S. House – ed.) show the necessity of this. We have to do our own homework as well," the top diplomat wrote on X.

Zelensky thanks for adoption of bill on aid to Ukraine

His Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky wrote on the same platform: "Only together can we stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine, freedom and democracy. But Europe must do more too. Our hesitation and indecision in effectively supporting Ukraine just motivate the Kremlin to further aggression that costs more lives."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the lower house of the U.S. Congress adopted H.R.8035 "Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024", which provides for more than $60 billion in support for Ukraine.

US funding to help stop Russian aggression -

On Tuesday, the bill will be voted on in Senate . If passed, it is yet to be signed by the U.S. president to be put into force.