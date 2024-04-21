Trump political group confronts financial pressure as legal costs mount amid fundraising challenges

(MENAFN) The political apparatus surrounding former US President Donald Trump has disclosed substantial expenditures of USD3.6 million in attorneys' fees for the month of March. This allocation of funds has significantly impacted the financing of Trump's ongoing election campaign, a situation exacerbated by his trailing position in fundraising compared to his Democratic rival, President Joe Biden. As the campaign gears up for the presidential elections slated for November 5, Trump's Republican candidacy is grappling with financial constraints exacerbated by mounting legal challenges.



Trump, currently facing four criminal trials, with one commencing imminently, finds himself embroiled in costly legal battles concurrent with the demands of his election campaign. The financial disclosures made by Save America to the Federal Election Commission reveal a notable allocation of resources towards legal proceedings, funded largely by contributions from small donors. Despite the substantial sums raised by the group, Trump's campaign finances appear to be dwindling, necessitating careful management of available resources.



Save America operates independently from Trump's official election campaign but has emerged as its primary fundraising entity since Trump's initial foray into presidential candidacy. While specific details regarding the allocation of funds to individual legal challenges remain undisclosed, reports indicate that over USD59 million has been expended on attorneys' fees and related expenses since the outset of 2023.



In contrast, Trump's election campaign reported a modest uptick in fundraising, disclosing a USD15 million haul for March. However, this figure represents a fraction of the financial resources amassed by the Biden campaign, highlighting Trump's ongoing struggle to match his opponent's fundraising prowess. As both candidates intensify their fundraising efforts in preparation for the impending election contest, Trump consistently finds himself trailing behind President Biden in financial support.



Amidst mounting legal costs and fundraising challenges, Trump's political group faces the formidable task of sustaining momentum for his candidacy while contending with the financial realities of mounting legal battles. As the presidential race unfolds, the allocation of resources and strategic fundraising initiatives will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the trajectory of Trump's campaign against a formidable opponent in President Biden.

MENAFN21042024000045015682ID1108119740