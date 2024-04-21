QNB Capital Named Best Investment Bank In Qatar 2024 By Global Finance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Capital, the investment banking arm of QNB Group, has been awarded the prestigious title of Best Investment Bank in Qatar for the year 2024 by Global Finance, a leading authority in the global financial sector.

This valued accolade underscores QNB's exceptional performance across a range of critical criteria, evaluated by both Global Finance experts and industry professionals. Factors such as market shares, the number and size of deals executed, service and advisory capabilities, structuring proficiency, and the robustness of its distribution network were considered in the decision-making process.

Commenting on this achievement, QNB Capital CEO, Mira Al Attiyah said: “Our recognition as the Best Investment Bank in Qatar is a reflection of QNB Capital's dedication to delivering unparalleled service and innovative solutions to our clients. We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which reaffirms our position as a leading financial institution in Qatar and underscores our commitment to driving excellence in the investment banking landscape.”

QNB Capital's success in securing this speaks about its ability to navigate complex financial landscapes, provide strategic guidance, and execute transactions with precision and efficiency. As Qatar's leading bank, and the region's largest financial institution, QNB continues to set benchmarks for excellence and remains at the forefront of the financial sector.

Global Finance magazine is a trusted authority in the international financial community, providing insightful analysis, news, and rankings for global financial institutions. The magazine's annual awards recognize excellence in various categories, serving as a benchmark for the highest standards of achievement and innovation in the global financial sector.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating from approximately 900 locations, with an ATM network of over 5000 machines.