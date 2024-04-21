Philippines Star Yulo Wins A Gold And Silver As Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Ends

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Former world champion Carlos Yulo of the Philippines won a gold and silver each at the 16th Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Doha, which concluded at the Ladies Sports Hall yesterday.

Yulo secured the gold in the parallel bars final after earlier having had to settle for silver in the vault event. Yulo, who had already clinched a place for the 2024 Paris Olympics, scored 15.200 to finish ahead of Chinese Taipei's Hung Yuan-Hsi (14.966) and Brazil's Caio Souza (14.566) for the gold in the parallel bars.

Earlier, he also won the silver in the men's vault final after scoring 15.066, finishing just behind 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Artur Davtyan of Armenia, who finished with a score of 15.166. Yahor Sharamkou (14.749) came third

World championships medallist Kaylia Nemour of Algeria took gold in the floor exercise, where she posted a score of 13.700. Britain's Ruby Evans was second (13.300) while Spain's Laura Casabuena was third (13.233).

Anna Lashchevska of the Ukraine grabbed women's Balance Beam gold. Though Nemour led the standings from the start, it was Lashchevska's heroics on the beam that saw her clinch the title with 13.533 points. Neymour, who had also won the women's uneven bar event on Friday, picked up silver (13.400) followed by Chiara Barzasi of Italy (12.900).

In the horizontal bar final, Chinese Taipei's Tang Chia-Hung soared to the top of the standings with a 15.133 final score. Lithuania's Robert Tvorogal was the silver-medal winner at 14.700. Brazil's Arthur Nory grabbed the bronze medal with a 14.533 after repeating his exercise after his grip broke.

Twenty gymnasts qualified for the Paris Olympics after the final leg of the World Cup in Doha. Two gymnasts per apparatus – so a total of eight women's artistic gymnasts and 12 men's – earned berths for their nation through the series. Only one country can secure a spot per apparatus, with a maximum of three overall per National Olympic Committee.

But those gymnasts are not eligible if their team has already secured a quota via the 2023 or 2024 World Championships, or if they have already obtained a quota spot for their nation as an individual.