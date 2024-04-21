Longines Hathab: Cherif Bags Big Tour Win To Regain Lead

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Cyrine Cherif regained her overall lead after winning the Big Tour as the 12th round of Longines Hathab concluded at Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) outdoor arena yesterday.

Riding I'am Moerhoeve's Princess Z, the French rider clocked a perfect 36.12 secs in the second phase to top the event ahead of Faleh Suwead Al Ajami, who finished second astride Ghana with a time of 36.37 secs. Lara Sakakini teamed up with Hour to secure third position with a time of 40.06.

Longines Hathab Deputy Director Faisal Al Kahla honoured the winners of Big Tour.



Director of the Qatari Equestrian Teams Abdullah Al Marri awarded trophies to the podium winners of Open Class.

With two rounds remaining, Cherif leads the overall standings by 248 points followed by Mohammed Khalifa Albaker (244 points) and Hamad Nasser Al Qadi (223 points).

Meanwhile, Marc Bettinger registered victory in Open Class guiding Dukhan 3 to a flawless round in 56.88 secs. Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi (Bonne Chance) and Hamad Towaim Al Marri (Famous) finished second and third with times of 57.23 and 58.72 respectively.

Director of the Qatari Equestrian Teams Abdullah Al Marri awarded trophies to the podium winners.