(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 21, 2024: Tatweer Company, in collaboration with Alfaisal University, has launched the “Training Program Leading to Employment” to empower the next generation to excel in the realm of real estate. The program aims to acquaint participants with the latest practices in the real estate development field.



The program is specifically designed to provide students with an understanding of the real estate sector. The main objectives of the program include offering a comprehensive foundation in the basics of real estate development, covering everything from understanding the process itself to mastering the necessary procedures and licenses, and extending to the final stages of development.



In addition, students will gain skills in financial analysis and financing strategies, improve their negotiation abilities, and learn the intricacies of planning, design, and project management. The course also emphasizes on the importance of marketing and communication, as well as staying up-to-date of the latest trends and innovations in the field. This comprehensive approach prepares graduates to make significant contributions to the industry.



Mr. Hizam Bin Saedan, Managing Director of Tatweer Company, said, “The cooperation between Tatweer and Alfaisal University represents a part of our commitment to social responsibility and is considered an important step towards enriching the educational landscape and supporting the next generation of specialists in the real estate sector. Through this program, we also seek to enrich the professional lives of the students by providing them with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in this competitive field”.



The program targets Alfaisal University students who are about to graduate, paving the way for a successful career in real estate development. This program spans 30 training hours, ensuring a comprehensive practical experience that prepares students to navigate the challenges and opportunities in the real estate sector. Through this initiative, Tatweer Company and Alfaisal University are committed to nurturing talent and contributing to the growth and dynamism of the real estate industry.

-End-







MENAFN21042024005513012199ID1108119510