Kerala: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar Suspends 97 KSRTC Employees; Here's Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar has suspended 97 KSRTC employees who worked under the influence of alcohol. Around 40 temporary employees were also dismissed. The action has been taken against the employees for coming to duty drunk and keeping alcohol while on duty. Minister Ganesh Kumar had taken action against 100 employees for coming to work drunk this month.



Around 26 temporary employees of SWIFT and alternative employees of KSRTC have been removed from service. The process was carried out during two weeks of inspection. Around 49 drivers were caught during the inspection. The inspection was conducted in various units as per the instructions of Minister KB Ganesh Kumar.



Minister Ganesh Kumar instructed that all the employees, except the women who are coming for duty, should be checked with a breathalyzer and they should be assigned to duty only after ensuring that the employees are not intoxicated.



The KSRTC officials stated that the efforts, inspections, and measures will continue.

