Flights continue to be disrupted as United Airlines cancels services to Tel Aviv amid rising tensions

(MENAFN) In response to escalating tensions following an apparent Israeli attack on Iran, United Airlines made the decision to suspend its daily flight operations from Newark, New Jersey, to Tel Aviv, Israel, until May 2nd, citing security concerns. Additionally, a second flight from Newark to Tel Aviv was also canceled, with services not set to resume until May 18th. This move underscores the airline's prioritization of passenger safety amidst the uncertain geopolitical landscape.



Joining United Airlines in this decision, Lufthansa, a prominent German airline, announced the cancellation of all flights to Tel Aviv and Erbil until the following Saturday, further highlighting the widespread impact of the security concerns on flight operations in the region. These cancellations come in the wake of reports indicating an Israeli attack on Iran, although Tehran's response downplayed the significance of the incident, emphasizing its reluctance to engage in retaliatory measures, presumably in an effort to prevent further escalation and regional conflict.



United Airlines had already taken precautionary measures earlier in the week, canceling a flight originally scheduled for the preceding Monday. The ongoing tensions have not only affected specific flight routes but also caused disruptions across global airlines, particularly following Iran's missile and drone attack on Israel. These disruptions have significantly narrowed flight options for airlines operating between Europe and Asia, posing logistical challenges and potential financial implications for the aviation industry.



United Airlines had previously made headlines as the first major carrier to resume daily non-stop services between New York and Tel Aviv on March 2nd, a move signaling optimism for the resumption of travel amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the recent developments have prompted a reevaluation of flight operations, with Delta Air Lines also adjusting its plans, aiming to resume flights to Tel Aviv on June 7th. As airlines navigate through this period of heightened geopolitical tensions, ensuring passenger safety and operational stability remain paramount concerns, shaping their decision-making processes and service offerings in the face of evolving security threats.

