Enemy Shells Nikopol And Two Other Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of April 21, Russian troops fired three times from heavy artillery at Nikopol and two other communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Late in the evening and at night, the Nikopol district came under new attacks. The enemy opened fire from heavy artillery three times. They also used two attack drones of different modifications. The district center, the Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka communities came under attacks," he said.

Lysak clarified that the shelling damaged a five-story building, five private houses, two outbuildings, and greenhouses. Fortunately, no one was injured.

As reported, the day before, Russian artillery shelling and drone strikes damaged a utility company, houses, and power grids in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk RMA