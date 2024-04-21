Virtual Fitting Room Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 23.08 Billion By 2031, Fueled By Convenience And Accessibility

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The SNS Insider report unveils a promising future for the Virtual Fitting Room Market . The market size, valued at USD 4.89 Billion in 2023, is expected to surge to USD 23.08 Billion by 2031, reflecting a robust CAGR of 21.4% over the forecast period. This remarkable growth is primarily fueled by the evolving customer experience (CX) landscape, were personalization and convenience reign supreme.

Growing Demand Fuels Market Expansion

The initial iterations of virtual fitting rooms, featuring 2D overlays mimicking physical changing rooms, witnessed a lukewarm response. However, the market has undergone a significant transformation with the emergence of 3D technologies. These advanced solutions utilize mannequins to precisely determine user sizes, fostering a collaborative environment between customers and fashion brands. This translates to increased customer confidence and a reduction in return/exchange rates stemming from size discrepancies. Furthermore, the integration of high-definition lenses, smart mirrors, and advanced smartphone cameras with virtual fitting room technology is anticipated to propel market demand in the coming years. These advancements pave the way for a seamless and immersive shopping experience, blurring the line between physical and virtual retail spaces.

Recent Developments



In September 2022: NeXR Technologies SE joined forces with H&M Thailand to implement a pioneering virtual fitting solution. This partnership leverages personalized body estimations to elevate the customer experience within H&M stores. In July 2022: Hugo Boss partnered with Reactive Reality, a virtual try-on platform, to launch 3D digital dressing room technology on its website. This collaboration signifies a significant leap forward in the fashion industry, highlighting the transformative potential of innovative customer interaction methods within online retail spaces.

Get a Sample of Virtual Fitting Room Market Report @

Major The Key Players of Virtual Fitting Room Market

Fision AG, Astrafit, Else Corp, Trimirror, Fit Analytics, FX Gear Inc., Magic Mirror, Metail, Memo Labs Inc., 3DLOOK Inc., Zugara, Inc., Visual Look, Sensemi DMCC

Segmentation Analysis



By Type



Currently dominating the market, in-store virtual mirrors offer a convenient and interactive experience for customers within physical retail spaces.



Gaining traction due to their ability to capture accurate body measurements using smartphone cameras, app-based body scanners are anticipated to disrupt the market in the coming years.

While still in its nascent stage, this segment holds immense potential for personalized online shopping experiences .

By End-use



Virtual fitting rooms are enhancing the in-store experience by offering contactless try-on options and reducing queue times in fitting rooms.

Virtual fitting rooms play a pivotal role in online retail, mitigating size discrepancies and boosting customer confidence in online purchases.

By Application



The primary application of virtual fitting rooms lies in the apparel industry, enabling customers to virtually try on clothes and visualize fit. The application of virtual fitting rooms is expanding to other product categories, allowing customers to experiment with different looks and make informed purchasing decisions.

Do you have any specific queries or need customization research on Virtual Fitting Room Market, Enquire Now@

Key Market Segments

By Type



In-Store Virtual Mirrors

App-based Body Scanners Sizing Surveys Backed by 3D Body Data

By End-use



Brick-and-Mortar Stores Virtual/E-commerce Stores

By Application



Apparel

Eyewear

Cosmetic & Beauty Products

Jewelry & Watches Others

Impact of Global Events: Navigating Uncertainties

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has cast a shadow on various industries, and the virtual fitting room market is no exception. The disruption to global supply chains and economic instability have led to a decline in consumer spending, impacting investments in new technologies like virtual fitting rooms. Nevertheless, the long-term growth prospects for the market remain positive. As retailers increasingly recognize the value of personalized and seamless shopping experiences, the virtual fitting room market is poised for a rebound.

The potential economic slowdown is another factor to consider. Reduced consumer spending power may lead to a cautious approach from retailers regarding technology adoption. However, virtual fitting rooms offer a cost-effective solution compared to traditional brick-and-mortar infrastructure. This advantage is likely to propel market growth in the long run.

Key Regional Developments

North America is anticipated to witness the most significant revenue share growth during the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the widespread adoption of AR, VR, and AI technologies within the region's retail and e-commerce sectors. These advancements empower customers with virtual try-on experiences, leading to higher customer engagement and conversion rates. Additionally, established retailers are actively investing in virtual fitting room technology to expand their customer base and strengthen their brand presence.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience substantial growth due to the rising demand for innovative solutions that facilitate faster purchasing decisions. Furthermore, the region boasts the highest smartphone penetration globally, with China, India, Japan, and South Korea leading the charge. This trend is expected to continue, fueling the demand for virtual fitting room solutions in these markets. Major e-commerce platforms in the region are actively integrating virtual fitting rooms to cater to their tech-savvy consumer base.

Buy Now Enterprise-User PDF of Virtual Fitting Room Market report 2024 -2031 @

Key Takeaways



Gain a comprehensive understanding of the evolving trends and lucrative segments within the virtual fitting room market.

The report equips businesses with strategies to mitigate potential risks associated with global events and economic uncertainties.

Data-driven insights empower informed decision-making regarding technology adoption, investment strategies, and target market expansion. Understanding the competitive landscape and recent developments allows businesses to stay ahead of the curve and implement winning strategies.

About Us

SNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. When you engage our services, you embark on a journey with seasoned and adept professionals. We prioritize collaboration with our clients, recognizing the paramount importance of tailoring each project to their unique requirements. After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. Hence, our team adeptly crafts the right inquiries that resonate with your audience, ensuring the collection of unparalleled information.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone : +1-415-230-0044 (US)