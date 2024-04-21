Catholic Priest Claims Key Information Shared With CID

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando, said that he shared vital information with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today related to the Easter Sunday attacks.

Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando said that if the CID conducts a proper investigation into the claims he made, it will lead to further revelations on those behind the Easter Sunday attacks.

Speaking to reporters after appearing before the CID, Friday, Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando said that he does not believe the CID is committed to investigate the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Catholic priest was questioned by the CID over some claims he had made.

The priest said that he handed over a letter sent by the Catholic Church to President Ranil Wickremesinghe over the Easter Sunday attacks

He said that he also shared some vital information which is not yet out in the public domain. (Colombo Gazette)