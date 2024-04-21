Turkish President Erdogan Meets Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political office, met with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey, on Saturday, the 20th April.

Prior to this meeting, reports had surfaced regarding negotiations for the departure of Hamas political leaders from Qatar and their relocation to Oman or Turkey.

The meeting between Ismail Haniyeh and his accompanying delegation with Erdogan took place at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul behind closed doors.

According to Turkish sources cited by Al-Sharq newspaper, Hamas is negotiating with the Turkish government to relocate its central office and leadership cadre from Qatar to Turkey.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported, citing Arab country officials, that amid increasing international pressure on Qatar, Hamas political leaders are considering leaving Qatar.

According to the report, Hamas leaders have recently been in talks with two regional countries, including Oman, to relocate to these countries.

The Wall Street Journal reported in February 2024, citing Hamas and Egyptian sources, that Qatar has threatened Hamas leaders that if they do not agree to a deal for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza, they will be expelled from the country.

In 2012, Qatar allowed Hamas, backed by the Islamic Republic, to establish its political office in Doha. This office remains active in Doha to this day.

Relations with Hamas have made Qatar a key mediator during Hamas' conflicts with Israel.

In addition to partially covering monthly allowances of $30 million for families and providing fuel for electricity, Qatar also pays salaries for the government sector in Gaza, according to Reuters.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram