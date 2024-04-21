Gurpreet Singh Says Playing Sujal In 'Kahiin To Hoga' As 'One Of My Toughest Gigs'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Gurpreet Singh, renowned for his portrayal of 'Sujal' in the 2003 series 'Kahiin To Hoga', has called it one of the toughest gigs of his career, adding that it shaped him into the actor he is today.

'Kahiin To Hoga' aired from 2003 to 2007, starring Aamna Sharif as Kashish and initially Rajeev Khandelwal as Sujal, later succeeded by Gurpreet.

Recalling his most challenging work, Gurpreet, who has been a part of shows like 'Durgesh Nandinii', 'Mahabharat', and 'Naagin 6', said:“One of my toughest gigs was playing Sujal in 'Kahiin To Hoga'. Can you imagine working 20 hours a day? It was a challenge, but it shaped me into the actor I am today."

“Another memorable role was King Ambiraj in 'Porus'. It was a real workout. Between swimming, sword fighting, horse riding, and gymming, I was pretty much in warrior mode the whole time. It was a blast though, and it really pushed me to grow as an actor,” shared Gurpreet.

'Porus' was a historical drama depicting the Battle of the Hydaspes, aired from 2017 to 2018.

Describing acting as a rollercoaster ride, Gurpreet further added:“The hours can be long and the preparation intense, but it's all part of the journey. The rewards can be amazing, not just financially but also in the satisfaction of bringing a character to life. So, yes, the hard work is definitely justified.”

Currently, Gurpreet is seen in the show 'Vanshaj'.