Danube Properties Launches Salman Khan's Being Strong Fitness Equipment In Their Latest Project - Diamondz In JLT Dubai

Danube Properties' Diamondz – a luxurious project in JLT successfully marked a pioneering moment recently as it became the first venue in the Middle East to feature a gym equipped with Salman Khan's Being Strong Fitness Equipment

Dubai, April 20, 2024 : Danube Properties, the fastest-growing private real estate developer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), becomes the first to launch a gym with Salman Khan's 'Being Strong Fitness Equipment' range. Situated within its iconic 65-storeyed skyscraper named Diamondz at Jumeirah Lake Towers in Dubai, UAE; the most awaited gym is set to revolutionise the fitness experience for customers keen to enjoy a healthy lifestyle by following a quality fitness regime.

Salman Khan's Being Strong Fitness Equipment is meticulously designed, and this one-of-its-kind Danube gym is a part of Diamondz – the latest project by Danube Properties. The launch of Being Strong Equipment at Diamondz was attended by Salman Khan as the Chief Guest alongside other key dignitaries from the UAE.

Diamondz is Danube Properties' 15th project launched in the last 24 months – reinforcing the developer's reputation as the fastest-growing real estate leader in the region.



Commenting on the remarkable launch, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman, Danube Group shared,“With every project, we challenge ourselves to increase the facilities and amenities so that the home buyers get a better value for every square foot, or every penny spent – be it the introduction of a doctor/ nanny on call or extra space for work from home to maintain perfect work-life balance. Keeping in mind the need of the hour for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and workout with a correct set of equipment, we are delighted to have associated with Salman Khan's Being Strong Equipment for its first-ever gym in our most luxurious project-Diamondz.”

Bollywood star Salman Khan who enjoys a fan following of billions globally added, 'I am personally very happy to launch the first gym in Dubai with Being Strong equipment at the Diamondz by Danube project. This explains the importance of quality workout and a healthy lifestyle. Our state-of-the-art range of equipment will bring out the importance of quality and modern fitness in the fast-moving life of Dubai.”

Workouts and a healthy lifestyle are becoming integral parts of everyone's life. Hence, real estate developers must consider this aspect in addition to the other facilities they provide. Danube Properties is the first to realise this and is moving forward by associating with Being Strong. Danube Properties understands that being healthy is essential. This isn't just another gym that many developers provide as it offers top-of-the-class gym equipment and facilities for the residents.

Moreover, this association with Being Strong marks a significant step. There's nothing short of perfection than partnering with Being Strong, a leading gym equipment provider. Hence, the launch of Salman Khan's Being Strong fitness range at Danube Properties' Diamondz project marks a significant milestone in the evolution of fitness amenities within luxury real estate developments.