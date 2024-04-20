Dubai: Police Urges Motorists To Relocate Vehicles Parked On Roads After Flooding

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 20 Apr 2024, 11:16 PM

Motorists who had to leave their vehicles on streets and roads in Dubai due to flooding have been urged to relocate their vehicles by Dubai Police.

In an announcement on X, the authority advised drivers to relocate their vehicles to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city.

Those looking for support and assistance during this challenging time have been advised to contact the authority's call centre at 901.

This comes after heavy rains lashed the UAE on Tuesday, April 16, which led to waterlogged streets and flooding. Many motorists faced the brunt and had to leave their cars parked after they got stuck.

