Egypt Leads Arab World In Solar, Wind Power Generation: SEDA Egypt

Egypt has solidified its position as the leading producer of solar and wind energy in the Arab world, according to a recent report by the Global Energy Monitor. The report places Egypt at the top of the index with a production capacity of 3.5 gigawatts, significantly ahead of the United Arab Emirates (2.6 gigawatts), Morocco (1.9 gigawatts), Jordan (1.7 gigawatts), and Saudi Arabia (0.78 gigawatts).

This achievement comes as part of Egypt's ambitious plan to generate 42% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035. Ayman Haiba, head of the Sustainable Energy Division at the Cairo Chamber of Commerce and President of Sustainable Energy Development (SEDA) Egypt, explained this strategy.“We are determined to harness clean energy sources,” Haiba said.

He explained that Egypt's goal is to reach 42% of the national electricity grid's capacity from renewables by 2035. This includes 22% from solar cells, 14% from wind energy, 4% from concentrated solar power, and 2% from hydropower.”

Egypt is actively pursuing several large-scale renewable energy projects. One such project is the Khamsin Winds complex located west of Sohag governorate. This massive undertaking comprises four separate wind farms developed by ACWA Power (10,000 megawatts), Masdar (10,000 megawatts), SCATEC (5,000 megawatts), and Orascom (3,000 megawatts).

SCATEC is also contributing to Egypt's green energy push by constructing a 1,000-megawatt solar power station near Naga Hammadi to power an aluminium factory. Additionally, the company plans to build a 120-megawatt wind farm in Damietta to supply a green methanol production plant.

Several other companies are involved in Egypt's renewable energy development. AlNowais Investment Company is establishing a solar energy station named Abydos in the Kom Ombo area, alongside a 500-megawatt wind farm called Amunet in Ras Ghareb.

ACWA Power is nearing completion of the 200-megawatt Fares wind farm before the summer of 2024. They are also planning another wind farm with a capacity of 1,100 megawatts on the Red Sea coast, in addition to their contribution to the Khamsin Winds project. Joining them is Vestas Global, which will open a new wind farm in the second half of 2024 with an investment of €250m. This project is part of Vestas' €2bn commitment to new investments in Egypt.

Significantly, Egypt has completed 80% of the construction of the Benban solar power station, a colossal project with a planned capacity of 2,000 megawatts. Companies have already finished building 1,600 megawatts, and the remaining phase is underway.

Beyond these large-scale projects, Egypt already boasts three operational wind farms along the Red Sea coast. Two of these belong to the Egyptian government, while the third is a private-sector venture developed by a consortium consisting of Orascom, ENGIE, and Toyota Tsusho. This wind farm was inaugurated by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in 2019, ahead of schedule.