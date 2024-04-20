Southern Defense Forces Repel Seven Russian Assaults Towards Bridgehead Near Krynky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy assaults in the direction of the bridgehead near Krynky.

The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On the left bank of the Dnipro River, in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the enemy conducted seven assaults in the direction of the bridgehead near Krynky. Having suffered losses, he retreated to his original positions," the statement reads.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupants carried out five attacks, including three near Staromaiorske and two near Robotyne. They were unsuccessful.

Counterbattery combat in the operational area continues. The defense forces continue to take comprehensive measures to hold and strengthen their positions.

The Russian invaders are putting pressure using artillery shelling and a large number of attack drones of various types.

The enemy does not stop conducting aerial reconnaissance. Over the last day, 155 reconnaissance drones were recorded flying over the operational area.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russians carried out eight airstrikes using eight guided bombs and more than 20 unguided missiles during the day.

As reported, there are no enemy warships in the Black and Azov Seas. Instead, the presence of three Russian missile carriers was recorded in the Mediterranean Sea.