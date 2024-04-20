Aahida Completes A Dream Run At AITA U-18

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 20 (IANS) Aahida Singh, who has just turned 13 shocked many better-ranked and older-than-her opponents en route to her maiden U-18 title in the AITA Championship Series-7 (CS-7) U-18 tennis championship that concluded at the Transform Tennis Academy, here on Saturday.

The petite lass who was making her debut in the U-18 category, entered the tournament as a qualifier. The eighth standard student of Clarence Public School dropped just a single set in the entire tournament (7 matches) while shocking second seed Madhavi Mishra in the pre-quarterfinal and finally beating the seventh seed Dharani Dhanyata Sreenivasa 6-0, 6-3 in the finals.

“My game is coming along well. I didn't think of the results when I entered the tournament,” said an ecstatic Ahida who trains at the Tennis Academy for Learning under BS Chandrashekar.“The win has given me great confidence to play my future events,” added the champion.

Meanwhile, Karan Thapa beat Yash Panchaxari 6-1, 6-3 to win the Boys U-18 title.