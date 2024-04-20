SBU Counterintelligence Destroys 11 Russian Tanks, 24 Ifvs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Military counterintelligence operatives of the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed 11 tanks and 24 enemy infantry fighting vehicles within a month.
The SBU reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.
As noted, during the month, counterintelligence operatives inflicted the following losses on the enemy forces: 11 tanks; 24 IFVs; 36 artillery systems; four air defense systems; 21 vehicles; 35 firing positions and shelters; four ammunition and fuel depots. Read also:
Russia's war
losses in Ukraine rise by 750 in past day
As reported, Russia's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to April 20, 2024 amounted to 458,580.
