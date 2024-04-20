SBU Counterintelligence Destroys 11 Russian Tanks, 24 Ifvs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Military counterintelligence operatives of the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed 11 tanks and 24 enemy infantry fighting vehicles within a month.

The SBU reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

As noted, during the month, counterintelligence operatives inflicted the following losses on the enemy forces: 11 tanks; 24 IFVs; 36 artillery systems; four air defense systems; 21 vehicles; 35 firing positions and shelters; four ammunition and fuel depots.

Russia'slosses in Ukraine rise by 750 in past day

As reported, Russia's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to April 20, 2024 amounted to 458,580.