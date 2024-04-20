Hosting COP29 Is Manifestation Of Azerbaijan's Diplomatic & Political Courage, Hikmet Hajiyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to theUN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan isa manifestation of the country's diplomatic and political courage, Azernews reports, citing the Assistant to thePresident of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy AffairsDepartment of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev as hetelling at the closing ceremony of the Caspian Basin Studies (CBS)program at ADA University.

The event was attended by delegates from Croatia, Hungary,Moldova, Egypt, Nepal, Jordan, Kuwait, Türkiye, Brazil and othercountries.

Hikmet Hajiyev spoke about the foreign policy and geopoliticalidentity of Azerbaijan against the backdrop of the liberation ofKarabakh from occupation, as well as the economic ties of thecountry, located at the intersection of the North-South andEast-West transport routes.

The presidential aide touched upon COP29 in his speech, assessedthe holding of this prestigious event in Azerbaijan as theembodiment of the country's diplomatic and political courage,determination on the path to transition to green energy, and alsoanswered questions from participants.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Hafiz Pashayev, Rector ofADA University, said that the Caspian Basin Studies program is aplatform that introduces not only ADA University to the world, butalso Azerbaijan itself.

At the end, the speakers presented certificates to participantsrepresenting 18 countries, and a souvenir photo was taken.

As part of the program, on April 18, participants visited theJuma Mosque, Congress Center, Alley of Martyrs and other places inAgdam, and also got acquainted with the progress of restoration andconstruction work.