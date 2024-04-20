PDTRA Lowers Petra's Entry Ticket Fees For Non-Jordanians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Apr. 20 (Petra) - Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Board of Commissioners decided to reduce service fee on entry tickets to the archaeological site for non-Jordanians, aimed to promote sustainable tourism and celebrate the occasion of World Heritage Day.The reduction reflects the PDTRA's duty to support the Kingdom's tourism sector at the national and local levels and stimulate Jordanian tourism agencies to attract the largest number of tourists, according to a PDTRA statement.In response to the decline in demand for tourism, especially in Petra, PDTRA decided to lower service fee on prepaid tickets for Jordanian travel and tourism agencies by a rate ranging between 10-17%, making the levy for 1-day at JD45, and JD47 and JD50, for two and three days, respectively.The statement said tickets are open for purchase from 21/4 to 30/6, and prepaid tickets remain valid until 31/12/2025.The PDTRA also slashed the service fee for Arab visitors to JD9 as of May 1, which make the value of tickets for Arabs, including the service levy for 1 day at JD30, JD35 for two days, and JD40 for three days.Due to introduction of multiple new services for visitors, the PDTRA decided to add a service fee for residents at a value of JD9 , bringing value of the ticket to JD10, with the new price effective as of next May 1.Meanwhile, PDTRA kept the ticket price for one-day visitors without an overnight stay at JD90, and exemption will be maintained for guests accompanying their dependents, who are not more than 12 years old, as well as group trips for students of Jordanian universities and schools.