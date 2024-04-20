Iran's Foreign Minister Downplays Drone Attack, Tehran Investigating

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian speaks during a news conference in Tehran, Iran March 19, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iran's foreign minister stated on Friday that Tehran was looking into an overnight attack on Iran. He mentioned that there was no confirmed link to Israel yet, as he played down the significance of the strike.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told NBC News that the drones launched from inside Iran, flew for a short distance, and were then brought down, as reported by Reuters.

“They're ... more like toys that our children play with, not drones,” Amirabdollahian said.

“It has not been proved to us that there is a connection between these and Israel,” he said, Iran is looking into the issue, but Tehran says the media reports aren't accurate, according to their information.

Iranian media and officials reported a few explosions caused by air defenses intercepting three drones over Isfahan early Friday. They labeled it as an attack by“infiltrators” rather than Israel, thus avoiding the need for retaliation. Amirabdollahian cautioned that if Israel retaliated and threatened Iran's interests, Tehran would respond promptly and forcefully.

“But if not, then we are done. We are concluded,” he added.

The attack appeared to target an Iranian Air Force base near Isfahan, but it didn't hit any vital spots or cause significant harm. Israel hasn't commented on it. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the US wasn't part of any offensive actions. The White House declined to comment.

Both Iran and Israel have escalated tensions since the October attack by Hamas on Israeli soil. The international community has called upon them to de-escalate, emphasizing that the world cannot afford another war.

