Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Sogavare Re-Elected To Parliament

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) HONIARA, Solomon Islands, Apr 20 (NNN-PINA) – Solomon Islands' Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare, has secured his re-election as a member of parliament, national broadcaster, SIBC reported, yesterday.

The local returning officer has provisionally declared Sogavare as the winner, who garnered a majority of votes against four other candidates, contending for the parliamentary seat for East Choiseul constituency.

Sogavare's re-election means he will continue to be the longest-serving member of parliament, having served for 27 years. His political journey commenced in 1997, when he triumphed in the East Choiseul constituency seat, during the national general election.

Sogavare, who is also wing leader of the Ownership, Unity and Responsibility Party (or Our Party), is seeking to become the first incumbent to be re-elected prime minister, after serving a full term in office since 2019. He previously held the office three times - in 2000-2001, 2006-2007 and 2014-2017.

Following the conclusion of voting on Wednesday, the counting process is still underway for the Solomon Islands' joint election, encompassing both national and provincial elections.

A total of 334 candidates are vying for 50 seats in the parliamentary election. Party-affiliated candidates outnumber independent candidates by 219 to 115.

The national and provincial governments will by law be formed within the next 14 days respectively, by members of the national parliament and members of the provincial assemblies. They will serve for a four-year term.– NNN-PINA