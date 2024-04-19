Qatar Calls For Global Action To Spare Mideast From Fallout Of Conflict

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has urged the international community to immediately act to defuse the tension and spare the Middle East region the peril of being dragged into a new vortex of conflicts.

It urged all parties to de-escalate the situation and exercise maximum restraint, stressing that the worrying developments that have been unfolding in the region underscore Qatar's repeated warnings of the peril of the spillover of the conflict unless bloodshed in the Gaza Strip ceases.

The comments came in a Qatar statement delivered by HE the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations, Sheikha Alya Ahmad bin Saif al-Thani, before the meeting of the quarterly open debate on "The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The situation in the Gaza Strip amounts to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and Qatar reiterates its condemnation of all forms of targeting the civilians and civic facilities, including the collective punishment, deprivation of food and essential services, using starvation as a weapon and attempts of forced displacement of residents conducted by the de facto occupation power, she pointed out.

She said Qatar has highlighted the humanitarian and security consequences of these practices and rejects any military operation launched by the occupation forces in Rafah city, adding the status quo precipitates the full respect of the international law, the international humanitarian law, and the international human rights law, in addition to taking all essential steps to end the humanitarian catastrophe and stave off famine.

HE Sheikha Alya pointed out that such matter requires unhindered delivery of large-scale humanitarian aid immediately and safely.

HE Sheikha Alya reiterated Qatar's welcoming of the adoption of resolution No. 2728 by the UN Security Council which called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip culminating in a durable ceasefire.

She asserted the resolution remains binding under the charter, and it behooves the international community and the UN Security Council to ensure the enforcement of the international law without double standards.

HE Sheikha Alya stressed it is imperative to implement the ruling rendered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israel taking ample steps to prevent genocide in Gaza and ensuring the flow of assistance and essential services. She pointed out that the UN Security Council in its resolution No. 2728 recognised the constant diplomatic efforts being pursued by Qatar, Egypt and the US.

She stressed Qatar still gives foremost priority to these efforts at the highest levels, confirming that the efforts have had concrete results in alleviating the humanitarian plight facing residents in Gaza and the detainees from both sides.

She emphasised that Qatar will never hesitate to keep pursuing its efforts in expediting the negotiation in pursuit of releasing the detainees, ensuring the flow of adequate humanitarian aid and reaching a durable ceasefire, underscoring the significance of the unceasing de-escalation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and compelling the occupation authority to halt its crimes, abusing the rights of Palestinians, confiscating their lands and expanding the illegitimate settlement.

She underscored the need for maintaining the historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem and the Islamic and Christian sacred places, reiterating the State of Qatar's condemnation of the Israeli systematic campaign of targeting UNRWA agency. HE Sheikha Alya stressed that its essential to provide sufficient funds for UNRWA, pointing out that Qatar has elevated its fund allocated to UNRWA to USD25 million to be further added to the previous contributions.

Qatar has sent thousands of tons of urgent aid to the Palestinians in Gaza on 93 aircraft through El Arish Airport, in addition to evacuating the 22nd batch of wounded Palestinians to be treated in Doha, as there is a Qatari medical crew currently operating in El Arish to treat the wounded, she highlighted.

In conclusion, HE Sheikha Alya pointed out that the only guarantee for achieving a sustainable peace lies in an enduring agreement for ceasefire that leads to serious talks, alongside a political process that generates a comprehensive, just and enduring settlement for the Palestinian question in accordance with the international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative based on the two-state principle that ensures the establishment of the independent Palestinian statehood on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, that would see the Palestinian brothers regain their full unalienable rights and enable the State of Palestine to have the designation of the member state in the United Nations.

