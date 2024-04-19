Google Doodle Celebrates Beginning Of NBA Playoffs 2024: All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google has released a doodle on Saturday, April 20, that celebrates the commencement of the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs 2024 which is a four-round, best-of-seven tournament.

The NBA playoffs 2024 is the annual elimination tournament which will determine the league champion of this year. This basketball tournament will decide the NBA champion of this year. This doodle's reach in terms of visibility spans the region of United States, Canada, Georgia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The captivating illustration captures the magical enigma of the game with 'google' in the backdrop read: Ex-Google, Amazon recruiters ask job seekers not to use LinkedIn's 'open to work' badgeThe description with this doodle states,“Time to sport your favorite team's jersey because today's Doodle celebrates the start of the 2024 NBA Playoffs! Each year, the National Basketball Association's 82-game regular season culminates in the playoffs tournament.”The 82-game regular season of NBA tournament begins with eight teams from both the Eastern and Western Conferences read: Google lays off 28 workers protesting $1.2 billion Nimbus project with Israel, issues stern warningThe teams engage in a battle for the top position within their conference. Subsequently, the winners from each of these Conference will proceed to the final round of the playoffs and head for the championship trophy read: Google Maps will soon locate nearest EV charging stations for you: Here's how it worksOn April 18, the NBA released a list of 36 officials who occupied spots to work the first round of this year's NBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel President of League Operations, Byron Spruell said,“Congratulations to these 36 officials on the well-earned and prestigious honor of being selected to officiate in the NBA Playoffs.” He added,“We appreciate the professionalism, dedication and teamwork that our officiating staff displays on a daily basis throughout the season.”Also read: Google Consolidates Teams With Aim to Create AI Products FasterIt is important to note that this will be the first playoffs since 2010 which will not feature Chris Paul. On March 14, the Boston Celtics became the first team to grab a playoff spot. The Oklahoma City Thunder became the youngest team, with an average of 23.9 years old, to obtain the 1-seed in NBA history.

