China-Made Drone Seized Near India-Pak Border In Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, April 20 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday said it has seized a China-made drone near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district along with a packet of 500 gm of heroin.

Acting on a tip off, the BSF troops carried out an extensive search operation in the suspected area.

At about 4.45 p.m. on Friday, the troops successfully recovered one drone along with one packet of suspected heroin of 500 gm, the BSF Punjab Frontier said.

The packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, and a small torch was also found attached to the drone.

The recovery took place in fields adjacent to Nestha village, nearly 300 km from Chandigarh.

The recovered drone is a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

A reliable input and prompt action of BSF troops once again successfully foiled an illicit attempt of narcotics smuggling through drone from across the border, the BSF said.

The BSF, responsible for safeguarding the 553-km long varied, tough and challenging India-Pakistan border in Punjab, said in 2023 that it detected and shot down 107 drones and seized 442.395 kg of heroin.

Besides, seizing 23 weapons and 505 rounds of ammunition, the BSF has killed three Pakistan intruders, apprehended 23 Pakistan nationals, including two smugglers, 14 Bangladeshi nationals, and 95 Indian suspects, including 35 smugglers, in different incidents.

Last year, the BSF troopers of the Punjab Frontier handed over 12 Pakistani nationals, who had inadvertently crossed the International Border, to Pakistan Rangers.

Braving innumerable challenges, including inclement weather conditions and the spate of smuggling, BSF men are guarding borders round the clock with unflinching dedication.