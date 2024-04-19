Honeywell Maintains Interest In Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani received the President of Honeywell , Mr. Ken West, and his accompanying delegation in Washington, on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed avenues of cooperation with the company to implement projects in the field of gas production development. Prime Minister al-Sudani affirmed Iraq's commitment to modernizing the oil industry and expanding its capabilities in producing and exporting petroleum products.

He also urged the company to contribute to the completion of the Basra Refinery, stating the government's readiness to provide all necessary facilitations for the work of foreign companies in Iraq, offering support and creating the necessary investment environment.

Mr. West expressed his company's desire to expand cooperation and partnership with Iraq, both in government projects and private sector initiatives. He confirmed readiness to contribute to infrastructure projects, such as the rehabilitation project of Baghdad International Airport (BIAP) in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) , as well as the Nasiriyah Airport project, and providing supporting services in the construction of new cities.

Honeywell had signed two memoranda of understanding with the Iraqi private sector under the sponsorship of the Prime Minister the previous evening. The first memorandum pertained to strategic plans for trade exchange and associated gas industry, while the second focused on technology and automation in oil fields.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)