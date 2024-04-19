Iraqi PM Meets Delegation From General Dynamics

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with a delegation from General Dynamics , one of the leading American companies in the manufacturing of weapons and military equipment, at his residence in Washington, D.C..

During the meeting, discussions focused on cooperation with the company as part of the government's efforts to rebuild its military capabilities in the field of tanks and armoured vehicles. The parties also discussed collaboration on a major workshop for the maintenance and development of tanks to make them suitable for Iraqi terrains and environments.

Additionally, agreements were reached to launch several initiatives with General Dynamics in the near future, aligning with the government's plans to modernize and support the military institution with various types of modern weaponry.

(Source: PMO)