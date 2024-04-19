DPRK Test-Fires New Anti-Aircraft Missile

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Apr 20 (NNN-KCNA) – The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), conducted a power test of a super-large warhead, designed for the“Hwasal-1 Ra-3” strategic cruise missile, and a test launch of the“Pyoljji-1-2” new-type anti-aircraft missile yesterday afternoon.

The tests were conducted in the western waters, off the Korean Peninsula, and a certain goal was attained, the report said.

The tests were part of regular activities for the rapid development of technologies, in various aspects, such as, tactical and technical performance and operation of new-type weapon systems.

The tests had nothing to do with the regional situation, the report added.– NNN-KCNA