G7 Aims To Calm Middle East, Promises Quick Assistance For Ukraine

Amman, April 19 (Petra)-- The Group of Seven (G7) promised on Friday to back Ukraine's air defenses against increasingly Russian attacks. They also instructed China to cease endorsing Moscow's military industry if it desired positive ties with the West, Reuters reported.Three days of discussions dominated by the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine were concluded by foreign ministers from the G7 countries: the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and Britain. The talks were held on the island of Capri.They called for de-escalation in the Middle East, where the intense animosity between Israel and Iran runs the risk of sparking a larger regional confrontation, and they agreed that they had to do more to support Ukraine, which is fighting to repel Russian forces.