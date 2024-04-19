Israeli Airstrikes Target Syrian Air Defence Sites

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Apr 20 (NNN-SANA) – In the early hours of yesterday, the Israeli military launched a series of airstrikes targeting Syrian air defence sites, in the southern region, the Syrian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The airstrikes started at approximately 2:55 a.m. local time yesterday (2355 GMT Thursday), from northern Israel, and aimed at air defence installations in southern Syria, it said.

The strikes caused material losses, but no casualties were reported, it added.

More than six Israeli aircraft were observed flying in southern Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The radar battalion was specifically targeted by the airstrikes. Despite the deployment of Syrian air defences, no interceptions were made, said the organisation.

Iranian-backed militias within Syrian territories reportedly took precautionary measures ahead of the airstrikes.– NNN-SANA