GD Goenka Universityâ€Tms School Of Law Successfully Hosts 4Th International Law And Technology Moot Court Competition

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 19, 2024: GD Goenka University's School of Law, in association with Cyberlaw University Pavan Duggal & Associates, successfully organised the 4th edition of the GD Goenka International Law and Technology Moot Court Competition 2024 on April 13, 2024.



The event commenced with a grand inauguration ceremony on April 04, 2024, graced by the esteemed presence of Chief Guest, Honourable Dr. Raghavender GR , Former Joint Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice and Senior Consultant (IPR) at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India and Prof. Dr. Anuradha R Tiwary, Registrar, GD Goenka University.



The competition witnessed the participation of over 28 teams from prominent National Law Universities and Law Schools nationwide that demonstrated their legal knowledge, research, and arguments. Throughout the event, participants engaged in extensive dialogues and demonstrated exceptional teamwork and critical thinking abilities.



''The 4th edition of the GDGU International Law and Technology Moot Court Competition was a resounding success. It served as a testament to our commitment of offering strategic platforms for aspiring legal minds to showcase their skills and knowledge. The event was a remarkable display of rigorous legal discussions and innovative approaches in the legal field,'' said Prof. Dr. Kim Menezes, Vice Chancellor, GD Goenka University.



The competition was further enriched by the presence of Chief Guest and Final Round Judge, Dr. Ashok Wajde, Professor and Associate Dean, Mumbai National Law University. Dr. Wajde's extensive knowledge and expertise in the legal and technological domains added immense value to the event. He also called for rigorous research and advocacy for a global redressal platform, underlining the necessity for clarity and cooperation in addressing transnational cybercrimes.



In addition, Mr. Prashant, Associate Partner, Dua Associates, New Delhi, Mr. Sakshar Duggal, Cyber Law University and Pavan Duggal and Associates, New Delhi, and Ms. Manisha, UKCL and Partners, New Delhi, added to the event's significance with their notable attendance.



Among the teams from across the country who participated, 8 teams qualified for the Semi-Final round. In the grand finale, Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University's team was announced as the winner of the competition, while Symbiosis Law School Pune's team emerged as the runner-up and received the Best Memorial Title.



Furthermore, the team from OP Jindal University in Sonipat was awarded the Best Speaker and Best Researcher trophies.



The 4th edition of the GDGU International Law and Technology Moot Court Competition 2024 played a pivotal role in emphasising the way forward for the legal landscape, nurturing the next generation of legal professionals to navigate the complexities of the field.



About GD Goenka University



Established in 2013 and located in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, GD Goenka University is a leading multi-disciplinary institution of higher education. Established with a vision to redefine education and empower the next generation of thought leaders, the university rooted in a rich heritage of culture and armed with a forward-looking approach, offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes that transcend traditional boundaries and equip our students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy. Committed to academic rigor, research and innovation, and holistic development, the university is dedicated to nurturing intellectual curiosity, fostering creativity, and producing socially responsible global citizens.



A forerunner in implementing best practices of the NEP 2020, the university operates 8 schools and hosts a diverse body of 6000+ students and 11000+ alumni from over 45 countries. It is recognised by UGC and BCI and is a member of prestigious national and international organisations including Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and International Association of Universities (IAU). It is recognized by QS IGUAGE as a "Diamond" rated University for teaching and learning. The university is located on a 60-acre sustainable campus and features state-of-the-art facilities including smart classrooms, research and design labs, experience centres, sports facilities of international scale including a shooting range and a half-Olympic size swimming pool and world-class air-conditioned hostels.

