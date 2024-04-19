Safadi Emphasizes Necessity Of De-Escalation Taking Place In Middle East

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, April 19 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi emphasized the need to stop the region's dangerous escalation and reaffirmed that Amman will not allow Iran and Israel to use it as a battlefield, jeopardizing both its security and the safety of its people.Following reports of an Israeli attack on Iran, Safadi confirmed over the phone with his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir Abdullahian, that Jordan will neither permit Iran nor Israel to breach Jordanian airspace.Safadi emphasized that the present spike in violence merely serves to deflect attention from Israel's aggression against Gaza, which has to be stopped as soon as possible and requires concerted action.According to the Iranian Foreign Minister, his nation values Jordan's security as well as the security of the surrounding area.In a tweet on his "X" account on Friday, Safadi said that regional escalation is a risk that needs to be stopped."We condemn all actions that push towards a regional war," Safadi added. The horrific Israeli onslaught against Gaza must end, and efforts must continue to be made to stop the Israeli-Iranian escalation.""This is the priority now," emphasized Safadi, adding the world's focus must not be allowed to stray from Israeli aggression against Gaza and efforts to put an immediate halt to it.