Non-Oil Foreign Trade Through Abu Dhabi Grows 8%

São Paulo – Non-oil foreign trade through the border crossings of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, grew by 8% compared to 2022, Abu Dhabi Customs reported on Friday (19). The total volume of non-oil trade amounted to AED 281.9 billion (USD 76.5 billion) in 2023, up from AED 260.4 billion (USD 70.9 billion) in 2022.

Imports grew by 19% from 2022 to the past year, reaching a value of AED 136 billion.5 (USD 37.1 billion). Re-export activities also achieved a growth of 11% compared to 2022, reaching a value of AED 52.3 billion (USD 14.2 billion).

Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director General of the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs, emphasized that the growth rates reflect Abu Dhabi's economic expansion across all sectors, resulting from initiatives adopted by the UAE government to enhance the country's competitiveness.

Abdulla Gharib Al Qemzi, Acting Director General of Statistics Centre of Abu Dhabi, said

that Abu Dhabi' significant growth in several key economic activities was directly reflected in the growth of foreign trade through the emirate's ports.“With the acceleration of non-oil activities growth and a strong infrastructure supporting it, Abu Dhabi's economic position on the global scale is further solidified,” he was quoted as saying in the statement of Abu Dhabi Customs.

