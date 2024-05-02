Top Events Of The Day: PM Modi In West Bengal, MRF, Tata Tech Q4 Results MI Vs KKR IPL 2024 Match Today, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events of the Day: PM Narendra Modi will hold three rallies in West Bengal. Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Titan, Britannia Industries, MRF, Tata Tech are among top companies expected to post results on May 3.Modi's Upcoming Rallies in West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a series of rallies in West Bengal on May 3. He arrived in Kolkata on Thursday night. His itinerary includes stops in Burdwan, Krishnanagar, and Bolpur. Krishnanagar, in particular, has seen a notable increase in support for the BJP in recent elections encounter between MI and KKR: On May 3, the Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, will face the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With three wins from ten matches, Mumbai is currently ninth on the IPL points table Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, KL Sharma from Amethi - Congress leader and Wayanad Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi will file nomination papers for contesting Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli seat, the Gandhi family stronghold vacated by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, sources said on May 3. Gandhi family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma could be fielded from Amethi, the seat that Rahul Gandhi lost to Union Minister Smriti Irani in 2019, as per a Mint report of Bajaj Pulsar 400: The much-anticipated Bajaj Pulsar 400 is set to be launched on May 3. The motorcycle has garnered considerable interest due to its innovative design and features Shah's rally in North Goa: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to speak at a rally in Mapusa, North Goa, on May 3.

Q4 results today: Major corporations, including Titan Co., Tata Technologies, Britannia Industries Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., and MRF Ltd., are poised to announce their fourth-quarter earnings on Friday. Additionally, Godrej Properties Ltd. and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. will also report their results Gandhi's rally in Pune: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to address a rally at SSPMS Ground in Pune on May 3 to support Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates. Scheduled for 6 pm, the event will also feature leaders from the three alliance partners.



