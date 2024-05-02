European Union Advocates For 'Responsible Robotics Development' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The European Union says it is aiming to support, develop, and benefit from advancements in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to improve the lives of its citizens, businesses, and scientific communities, including the wider use of responsible robots.

However, the EU says that, for robots to be widely accepted in society, it's“crucial to ensure they adhere to responsible robotics principles”.

In the context of the Robotics4EU project, responsible robotics means designing robots that reflect the values and expectations of society.

This approach is key to creating safer, more thoughtful, durable, affordable, and practical robotics solutions, known as responsible robots. These robots are vital for overcoming societal barriers and promoting widespread adoption.

That's where the Responsible Robotics Advocacy Report comes in. This report, informed by extensive research, consultations, and the collective wisdom of the robotics community, engaged throughout the life-cycle of the Robotics4EU project, outlines a comprehensive strategy for promoting responsible robotics development in the European Union.

