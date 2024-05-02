White House Defends Joe Biden's Remarks Terming India, Japan, Russia, China As 'Xenophobic': 'He Was Making Broader...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The White House has defended President Joe Biden's remarks calling India, Japan, Russia, and China 'xenophobic' nations, highlighting the US as a country that welcomes immigrants. Biden emphasised the importance of being a country of immigrants to strengthen the nation and its relationships with allies.“He was making a broader point. Our allies and partners know very well that - how much this president respects them,\" White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.\"Obviously, we have a strong relationship with India (and) with Japan. And the President, if you just look at the last three years, has certainly focused on those diplomatic relationships,\" Jean-Pierre said Biden blames 'xenophobia' for China, India's economic troubles: 'They don't want...'On Wednesday, while addressing his supporters at the Democratic Party fundraiser. Biden

said, \"This election is about freedom, America, and democracy. That's why I badly need you. You know, one of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants.\"\"We look to - the reason - look, think about it. Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants,” Biden said Biden breaks silence on US college students protests over Gaza conflictBiden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a State visit last year, while Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the White House in April for an official visit Biden will win US Presidential Election 2024, predicts 'Nostradamus'Biden has been under attack from his opponents and the Republican Party for his immigration policies, as hundreds and thousands of illegal immigrants enter the United States every month. Biden has worked to court broad economic and political relations with countries including Japan and India to counter China and Russia globally is a hot topic in the November 5 presidential election in which Joe Biden will face former president Donald Trump of the Republican Party.

