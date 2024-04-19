               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CHAPTERS Group AG Announces The Result Of The Buyback Offer For The 2020 Bond


4/19/2024 10:39:35 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Bond
CHAPTERS Group AG announces the result of the Buyback offer for the 2020 bond
19.04.2024 / 14:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On March 28, 2024, the company made a voluntary public buyback offer to the holders of the bearer bond (ISIN DE000A254TL0 / WKN A254TL) to repurchase a total nominal amount of up to EUR 9,000,000.00 at a purchase price of 91.07% of the nominal amount.

As a result, the company was offered a nominal amount of EUR 19,970,000.00 to repurchase. The company accepts the offers according to the terms of the buyback offer.

Settlement under the terms of the buyback offer of March 28,2024 is expected to take place on April 23,2024.


19.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: CHAPTERS Group AG
Falkenried 29
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
Fax: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1885049


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN19042024004691010666ID1108115785

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search