CHAPTERS Group AG announces the result of the Buyback offer for the 2020 bond

On March 28, 2024, the company made a voluntary public buyback offer to the holders of the bearer bond (ISIN DE000A254TL0 / WKN A254TL) to repurchase a total nominal amount of up to EUR 9,000,000.00 at a purchase price of 91.07% of the nominal amount.

As a result, the company was offered a nominal amount of EUR 19,970,000.00 to repurchase. The company accepts the offers according to the terms of the buyback offer.

Settlement under the terms of the buyback offer of March 28,2024 is expected to take place on April 23,2024.

