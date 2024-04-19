OIC Expresses Regret Over UN Security Council Failure To Recognise Palestine's Full Membership

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation expressed deep regret at the failure of the United Nations Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities towards granting full membership to the State of Palestine in the United Nations, at a time when the Palestinian people are facing the harshest forms of aggression, persecution, and genocide.

In a statement, the organization affirmed that the use of the United States' veto right contravenes the provisions of the United Nations Charter, which allows membership for all states accepting the obligations therein, and continues to hinder the Palestinian people from obtaining their legitimate rights, thus perpetuating the historical injustice suffered by the Palestinian people over the past 75 years.

The organization also affirmed Palestine's legitimate right to embody its political and legal status within the United Nations, akin to other countries around the world, considering this as an overdue entitlement for decades based on the political, legal, historical, and natural rights of the Palestinian people in their land, as confirmed by relevant United Nations resolutions. It emphasized that recognizing the State of Palestine contributes to achieving peace and stability and paves the way for the implementation of a two-state solution.

The organization expressed appreciation for the positions of countries that supported the resolution project in the United Nations Security Council regarding Palestine's membership in the United Nations, reflecting their stance in favor of rights, justice, freedom, and peace, and their rejection of Israeli colonial occupation policies. It called on countries that either rejected or abstained from voting on the resolution to review and rectify their positions in line with their obligations under international law, the United Nations Charter, and relevant resolutions.

