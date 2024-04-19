MBRU To Host Photonics Middle East International Conference Dubai 2024 From Saturday

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Event is open to public, especially students and academicians

Dubai, 19 April 2024:

With lasers and laser-based systems now playing a pivotal role in UAE's healthcare sector, the Photonics Middle East International Conference 2024, hosted by Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences at Dubai Healthcare City from April 20 to 22, will be a golden opportunity for doctors, healthcare scientists, professionals and institutions in the country to get connected with the latest developments related to healthcare and Photonics.

Taking UAE's futuristic technological advancement to the next level, the biggest Photonics event in the Middle East will be addressed by the cream of the world's scientific stalwarts in the field of Photonics. Open to public, especially students, the conference is expected to be attended by academicians, researchers and industry professionals. The conference is a significant platform for students to interact free of cost with the world's leading scientists to explore the future technology of Photonics.

The event is taking place at a point of time when the whole avenue of science and technology is poised for a paradigm shift from Electronics to Photonics. Photonics involves the science and technology of light and light-based devices. This highly emerging subject area now influences every aspect of human life and living. Whether it is information communication technologies and Artificial Intelligence, Defense and Aerospace, Education and Healthcare, Green Energy Production and Manufacturing, Photonics now plays a very pivotal role.



Unlike other conferences, Photonics Middle East gives equal stress to R&D, industry and the academia. The key focus areas of the conference include Photonics in Medicine and Medical Diagnostics, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Communication, Green Energy, Nano-Photonics, Photonic Chips, Integrated Optics, Aerospace, Marine and Offshore, Manufacturing and Fabrication, Bio-Photonics, Photonic Structures and Materials. Laser Holography, Diffractive Optics, Lasers for Healthcare, Head-Mount Gears for Immersive Learning and Metaverse, Document Security and Identification, Photonic Crystals and Materials, Precision Non-Destructive Testing, Ultra-High Density Information Storage and Archiving etc. are some of the related areas covered in the event.



The Conference started with a few workshops on Friday, 19th April in diverse subject areas such as Ultra-Real Imaging, Optical-Cloning, Nano-Photonics, Photonic Structures and Holography, and Lasers in Medical Diagnostics and Cure, which were handled by globally renowned experts like Prof. Joby Joseph, IIT Delhi, Prof. Nandakumar, France, Dr. Ajith Kumar, UAE, and Prof. Murukeshan, Singapore. The sessions on 20th and 21st April will be entirely dedicated to R&D presentations and deliberations.



Industry – R&D – Academia Conclave on the fourth day is another key attraction of the event and will be attended by policy makers, leading industry and R&D professionals, healthcare professionals and institutions, universities, academic institutions, start-ups and researchers. About 40 coveted awards, based on the selection of an international jury will be declared and given away on this day. Another charm of the event is an exhibition of latest lasers, laser-based equipment for healthcare, R&D, precision manufacturing and testing.



“The importance of lasers and photonics in various strategic avenues is being stressed by many experts and policy makers and UAE is moving ahead with aggressive plans in Aerospace, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Quantum Computing and the related manufacturing. Accordingly, the innovation and startup ecosystem of the country is also set for big growth. In tune with this, many leading educational institutions in the region are in the process of updating their curriculum by giving increased stress to Photonics education and related hands-on learning. Thus, Photonics Middle East is a highly relevant international event of great importance to not only researchers and professionals but also to a spectrum of industries, healthcare and academic intuitions,” said P T Ajith Kumar, Technology Chair and Convener of the event.

The event is organized by Photonics Innovations, Dubai and Photonyx Global, USA, with active support from various departments and institutions.

