IAEA: No Damage At Nuclear Sites In Iran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, April 19 (KUNA) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) affirmed on Friday that there was no damage at the nuclear sites in the Iranian region of Esfahan due to the purported Israeli occupation's attack over the past hours.

The IAEA said in a terse X statement that it was closely monitoring the situation and called on the stakeholders to practise maximum restraint stressing that nuclear installations must not be, under any circumstances, target of military conflicts.

IAE General Director Rafael Grossi, had declared that the Iranian authorities notified the IAEA experts that it shut down its nuclear facilities for security reasons.

The IAEA has decided not to send the experts back to the facilities until it ensures that the situation is back to normal, Grossi said.

Also earlier, the Iranian media reported that the nuclear sites in Esfahan were perfectly secure, and an American official told CNN that Israel carried out a strike on a non-nuclear target in Iran. (end)

