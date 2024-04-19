               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Tesla Recalls Cybertruck Over Faulty Accelerator Pedal


4/19/2024 7:11:37 AM

  Baystreet Staff - Friday, April 19, 2024

    Tesla Recalls Cybertruck Over Faulty Accelerator Pedal Tesla is recalling 3,878 Cybertrucks to fix an accelerator pedal that could cause the vehicle to speed up unintentionally, increasing the risk of a crash.
    The safety recall was announced by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
    According to the regulator, the Cybertruck's accelerator pedal could come loose and get lodged in the interior trim while people are driving, leading to unintentional acceleration.
    Earlier this week, it was reported that Tesla had paused production of the Cybertruck due to technical problems.
    Tesla began deliveries of its fully electric pick-up truck at the end of 2023 following two years of delays due to production problems and battery-supply constraints.
    The electric vehicle maker will replace or repair the faulty accelerator pedal at no charge to owners, said the NHTSA.
    This is the third recall undertaken by Tesla so far in 2024, impacting a total of 2.4 million vehicles. Most issues with Tesla vehicles are resolved through over-the-air software updates.
    In February, safety regulators in the U.S. launched a probe into Tesla's vehicles over power steering loss.
    The stock of Tesla has declined 40% this year and is now trading at $149.93 U.S. per share




