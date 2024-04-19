Air India Suspends Flights To And From Dubai Till April 21

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Suspension of Tata-owned Air India flights to and from Dubai will continue till Sunday, the airline said on Friday.

Following severe flooding in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Air India suspended its flight operations on Wednesday.

"We regret to inform cancellation of its flights to and from Dubai due to continued operational disruptions at Dubai Airport," it said in a statement issued on Friday.

"We are doing our best to get affected customers on their way by re-accommodating them on flights as soon as operations resume. Customers booked on our flights with valid tickets for travel till April 21 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation," it said.

However, IndiGo, which had also suspended flight operations on April 17, due to flooding at Dubai airport said that they had resumed their operations at 1.30 p.m. on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the UAE, a Gulf federation of seven emirates, was lashed by downpours described by its National Centre of Meteorology as the heaviest rainfall in the past 75 years.

As a result, the federal government announced extending remote working for all state employees.